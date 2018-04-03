LanaCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. LanaCoin has a market cap of $477,136.00 and $351.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.79 or 0.04548790 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00626814 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00077507 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00056132 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00032839 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 887,158,377 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

