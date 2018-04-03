RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,696 shares during the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust accounts for approximately 15.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $74,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 330,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 85,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,610,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,399.03, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.14 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%. analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

