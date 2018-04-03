Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,400 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Lennar makes up about 1.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 92,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,433.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $6,146,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,043 shares in the company, valued at $25,635,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $8,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $10,811,650. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

LEN stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,143.18, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

