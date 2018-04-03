Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. Landec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Landec updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 181,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,210. The stock has a market cap of $358.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.82. Landec has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Landec (LNDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/landec-lndc-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-49-eps.html.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.