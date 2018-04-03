Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) Insider Patrick L. Alexander Sells 1,231 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $35,834.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,523.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 571.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agriculture, municipal and consumer loans.

