Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Lannett worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Lannett by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lannett by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 15,202.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

In other Lannett news, major shareholder David Farber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,171,269 shares in the company, valued at $104,323,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $607.39, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.92 million. Lannett had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/lannett-company-inc-lci-holdings-lowered-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.