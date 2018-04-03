Lanxess (LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.27 ($87.99).

ETR:LXS remained flat at $€62.20 ($76.79) on Monday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

