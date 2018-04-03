Lanxess (LXS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €68.00 ($83.95) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.27 ($87.99).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS remained flat at $€62.20 ($76.79) during midday trading on Friday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/lanxess-lxs-pt-set-at-68-00-by-nord-lb-updated-updated.html.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.