Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI opened at $8.14 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,112.48, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 66.77% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 149,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/laredo-petroleum-lpi-given-a-12-00-price-target-at-robert-w-baird.html.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.