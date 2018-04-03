Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $891,387.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,780.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. 1,298,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,302.51, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/larry-l-wood-sells-6300-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.