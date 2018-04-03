Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) remained flat at $$75.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59,205.57, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.49%.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,452,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,143,302,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $281,518,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $259,973,000 after purchasing an additional 810,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $261,125,000 after purchasing an additional 447,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,475,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $241,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

