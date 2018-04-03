LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.2367661240265 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Santander downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE LTM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,885. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9,332.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.75.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

