LatiumX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (CRYPTO:LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. LatiumX has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $6,157.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LatiumX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00712822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00176791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030313 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,356,601 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatiumX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.