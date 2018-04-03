LATOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $494,139.00 (CRYPTO:LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and $494,139.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, BigONE and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00707304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181789 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029440 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,839,404 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is sale.latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LAToken is a blockchain platform for tokenization and trading of real assets globally using cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies will be widely used in the real economy. Cryptoholders will buy real assets using cryptocurrencies. Asset owners will unlock the value of assets by selling their tokenized fractions to cryptoholders. Tokenized Apple and Amazon shares, real estate ETFs and commodities (silver, gold, oil) are already traded at the LAT platform. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, BigONE, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

