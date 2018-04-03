LATOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $12.40 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $456,463.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002187 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta, BigONE and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00706367 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00180948 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029333 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,839,404 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is sale.latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LAToken is a blockchain platform for tokenization and trading of real assets globally using cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies will be widely used in the real economy. Cryptoholders will buy real assets using cryptocurrencies. Asset owners will unlock the value of assets by selling their tokenized fractions to cryptoholders. Tokenized Apple and Amazon shares, real estate ETFs and commodities (silver, gold, oil) are already traded at the LAT platform. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

