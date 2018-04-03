BidaskClub Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Hold

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 509,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.15. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.53 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

