Lawson Products (LAWS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Headlines about Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lawson Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.76863283846 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LAWS opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.64. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald B. Port sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 248,131 shares of company stock worth $6,076,174 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other.

