Nick C. Fletcher Sells 2,234 Shares of LCI Industries (LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $245,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $2,603.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $547.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 38.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment.

