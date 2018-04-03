Leadcoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $4.32 million worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00706367 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00180948 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029333 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and Qryptos. It is not currently possible to buy Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

