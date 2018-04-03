Leadcoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.73 Million (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos and Liqui. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00719518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00182132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030674 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.