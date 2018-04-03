Lear Co. (LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.58 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.72.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.56. 533,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,622. The firm has a market cap of $12,453.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $202.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Simoncini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $19,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,803,374.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 120,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,464 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lear by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

