Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 208,985 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Lear worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,499,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,689,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 42,464 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lear by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 887,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 801,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97,214 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,282,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $561,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $206.00 target price on shares of Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.72.

Lear stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $202.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12,453.17, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. Lear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

