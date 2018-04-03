Canaccord Genuity Boosts Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target to GBX 100

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.40) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 90 ($1.26) to GBX 101 ($1.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock remained flat at $GBX 88 ($1.24) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

In related news, insider Piers Lea sold 3,000,000 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.05), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($3,158,338.01).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of e-learning services. The Company is engaged in the production of interactive multimedia programs. The Company’s portfolio includes LEO, a learning technologies firm, the multi-device authoring tool gomo learning, games with purpose company Preloaded and Eukleia, and an e-learning provider to the financial services sector.

