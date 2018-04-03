Insider Selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 15,637 Shares of Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,637 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $635,644.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $394,680.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 13,770 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $417,093.30.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 7,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $181,230.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. 657,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,998. The company has a market capitalization of $3,597.70, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of -0.49. Twilio has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Twilio had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Twilio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Vetr cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.36 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twilio to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.96.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

