Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 587.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619,173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank of America by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Bank of America by 68.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 17,772,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Instinet dropped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 86,612,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,522,883. The company has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

