ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.77% of ViewPoint Financial Group worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,558 shares of ViewPoint Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $65,685.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of ViewPoint Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,558 shares of company stock worth $1,166,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTXB opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,063.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ViewPoint Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). ViewPoint Financial Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ViewPoint Financial Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTXB. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewPoint Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ViewPoint Financial Group to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded ViewPoint Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

ViewPoint Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

