HSBC Boosts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 320

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price raised by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 303 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.49) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 279 ($3.92) to GBX 294 ($4.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 306 ($4.30) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.88 ($3.77).

Shares of LGEN stock remained flat at $GBX 257.80 ($3.62) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.93).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.74 ($2,305.92). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.17 ($3,526.35).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

