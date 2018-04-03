Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3354 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of LVHI stock remained flat at $$26.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

