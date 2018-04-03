Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Legg Mason have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has displayed an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic acquisitions over the last few years, are anticipated to boost top-line growth. Also, Legg Mason’s cost control measures will provide support to its financials. Further, the company's focus on expanding product offerings for its customers bode well for the long-term. However, continued equity AUM outflows and stringent regulatory landscape remain major concerns for the company.”

LM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Legg Mason to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 318,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,636. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,436.56, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,532,000 after purchasing an additional 652,719 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,469,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 650,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,303,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,655,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

