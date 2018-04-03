Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,872. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

