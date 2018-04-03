Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $81,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 78.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,549,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $34,671,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,212,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 624,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,462,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,849,000 after purchasing an additional 320,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $265,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,743.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $2,122,668 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5,866.18, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

