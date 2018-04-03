Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $26.78 Million in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 823,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,777,000. Genesco makes up about 8.4% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,811,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genesco by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Pivotal Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

WARNING: “Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $26.78 Million in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/legion-partners-asset-management-llc-takes-26-78-million-position-in-genesco-inc-gco-updated-updated.html.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.