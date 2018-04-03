Leidos (LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.93. Leidos posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9,905.44, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.

Leidos announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

