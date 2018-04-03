Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 181.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 45,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,559,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,225,709 shares in the company, valued at $111,803,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,036 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $1,499,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,259,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,290,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $698.56, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

