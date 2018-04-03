LEOcoin Price Hits $0.26 (CRYPTO:LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $10,098.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003465 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.05585860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $705.43 or 0.09520450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.01788850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.02548410 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00203332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00079976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00629669 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 108,866,575 coins and its circulating supply is 100,509,157 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

