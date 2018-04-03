LePen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90.00 (CRYPTO:LEPEN)

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, LePen has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LePen has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $90.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LePen coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LePen alerts:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.03757380 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LePen Coin Profile

LePen (CRYPTO:LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen.

LePen Coin Trading

LePen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase LePen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LePen must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LePen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LePen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LePen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.