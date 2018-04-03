Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News headlines about Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.8400556943144 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Leucadia National stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. 1,984,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,097.63, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. Leucadia National has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Leucadia National’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that Leucadia National will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Leucadia National’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

