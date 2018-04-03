Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Share Price

Media headlines about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5518074321985 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

