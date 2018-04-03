LG Display (LPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded LG Display from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE LPL opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,659.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.61%. sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 2,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in LG Display by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LG Display by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in LG Display by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LG Display (LPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/lg-display-lpl-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.