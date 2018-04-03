LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Sells $1,082,494.60 in Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 16,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $1,082,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,575.99, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $79.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Midas Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

