Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 1,541 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $98,315.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 191,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,575.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.51 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

