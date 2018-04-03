LGI Homes (LGIH) Shares Down 3%

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $64.65. Approximately 150,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 436,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,575.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,383,512.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $369,465.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,432 shares of company stock worth $7,506,512. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

