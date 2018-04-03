Liberty Media Co. (FWONK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Media by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liberty Media by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Media by 56.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 387,926 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 17.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,621. The company has a market capitalization of $7,120.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Media has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $2.24. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.40 million. equities analysts predict that Liberty Media will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

