Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

News headlines about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1643008650974 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Liberty Media alerts:

Liberty Media stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. 1,981,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,621. Liberty Media has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $7,120.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.40 million. research analysts predict that Liberty Media will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/liberty-media-fwonk-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-19-updated-updated.html.

About Liberty Media

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.