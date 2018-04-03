ValuEngine Downgrades Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Liberty Media stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. 1,981,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,621. The firm has a market cap of $7,120.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Media has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $2.24. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media by 16,878.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Liberty Media by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

