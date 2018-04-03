Liberty Tripadvisor (LTRPA) Stock Price Down 2%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.40. 210,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 877,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTRPA. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $806.85, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,576,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Tripadvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its interests in subsidiaries and other companies, the Company is primarily engaged in the online travel research and online commerce industries. The Company’s subsidiaries include TripAdvisor, Inc (TripAdvisor), which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands, and BuySeasons, Inc, which owns and operates BuyCostumes.com and the Celebrate Express (BuySeasons) family of Websites.

