Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 235 ($3.25) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.50 ($3.57).

Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $GBX 231 ($3.19) during trading on Monday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

