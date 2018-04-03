Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,182,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,323 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,481,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 513,786 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $24,709,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 896,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $62.67 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15,945.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 102,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $8,671,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $620,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,736 shares of company stock worth $14,032,099. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/lincoln-national-co-lnc-holdings-boosted-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc-updated-updated.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.