Linda (LINDA) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. Linda has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $312,829.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00635846 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006765 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004300 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000605 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00097829 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00027702 BTC.

Linda Profile

LINDA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 8,861,891,459 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linda is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a masternode network that process almost-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

