Linde AG (LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €194.75 ($240.43).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €171.00 ($211.11) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Barclays set a €176.00 ($217.28) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup set a €175.00 ($216.05) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($256.79) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of ETR:LIN remained flat at $€163.00 ($201.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of €150.10 ($185.31) and a one year high of €199.40 ($246.17).

About Linde

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The company's Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

